Max Johnston SFWA award hailed as an ‘amazing accolade and thoroughly deserved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Max Johnston SFWA award hailed as an ‘amazing accolade and thoroughly deserved’

By Press Association
Max Johnston with his award (Steve Welsh/SFWA)
Max Johnston with his award (Steve Welsh/SFWA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was delighted to see Max Johnston named as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Scottish Player of the Year.

The wing-back has impressed since returning from a loan spell with Cove Rangers in January.

The 19-year-old saw off competition from St Johnstone left-back Adam Montgomery, Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron and Albion Rovers winger Charlie Reilly.

Kettlewell said: “An amazing accolade and thoroughly deserving of it in my opinion.

“I saw a stat recently about the number of young players in Scotland under the age of 21 that get the opportunity to play. I pay testament to the young lad, Dylan Smith, out there for Ross County, he comes on, 16 years old. Lennon Miller for us came on the park at 16. James Furlong, 19, Max Johnston, 19.

“There’s not an awful lot of players playing an awful lot of football. It was something that was brought to my attention. I am a huge believer in it.

“We have to get a balance right with trying to produce our own and trying to filter through our own players so I am delighted that Max has got that award but I am also delighted that it shows that process of academy players earning the right to play, the achievements that can come off the back of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks