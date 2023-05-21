Chelsea close in on fourth straight WSL title with victory over Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea closed in on a fourth successive Women’s Super League title as first-half goals from Guro Reiten and skipper Magda Eriksson earned them a 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

Reiten put the Blues ahead with a 22nd-minute strike before Eriksson – who earlier in the week had announced she will be leaving the club at the end of the season – added a finish just before the break.

Katie McCabe had the chance to pull a goal back with a penalty on the hour but put it wide as Emma Hayes’ side went five points clear of Manchester United at the top.

United failing to win their penultimate game of season, the derby against Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village that kicks off at 6.45pm, would see Chelsea crowned champions, adding to the FA Cup they secured with victory over the Red Devils at Wembley last weekend.

Arsenal, three points behind United, are three clear of fourth-placed City in the race for Champions League football, with the top three sides qualifying.