Sir Mo Farah ‘sucking it all in’ after finishing eighth in his penultimate race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sir Mo Farah ‘sucking it all in’ after finishing eighth in his penultimate race

By Press Association
Sir Mo Farah with his children at the Great Manchester Run (Tim Markland/PA)
Sir Mo Farah with his children at the Great Manchester Run (Tim Markland/PA)

Sir Mo Farah said he and his family were “sucking it all in” after he continued his farewell with an eighth-placed finish in the Great Manchester Run 10K, the penultimate race of his career.

Britain’s greatest distance runner posted a time of 29 minutes and 11 seconds as he took part in the event for the first time since winning it in 2018.

Farah, who came ninth in last month’s London Marathon, is now set to conclude his glittering career with September’s Great North Run, the race he won for six successive years from 2014 to 2019.

The four-time Olympic and six-time world champion, 40, said: “Today wasn’t an easy race, the race was full of good athletes, but I gave it my all and again had great support.

“When I was coming back the last 2k, honestly – it was amazing support I got from the crowd, all the way through.

“I will miss it, because I love doing what I did over the years and I will the miss the crowd, the support. My mind wants to do it but my body can’t quite do it, and obviously you’ve got to call it a day.

“But I’m also looking forward to retiring, spending time with my kids and hopefully still be involved in the sport and see what I can do.

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2023
Sir Mo Farah was eighth in his penultimate race in Manchester (Tim Markland/PA)

“We’re just enjoying it. I’m with my kids, and they took part in the mini race as well. So as a family we’re having a good time, enjoying it, sucking it all in.”

Farah said of the Great North Run: “I’m looking forward to that because I’ve taken part in so many, won it six times, and I want to close, for my retirement, there, because of the people, the support.

“I promised Brendan Foster ‘one day you’ll see me crossing that bridge in the lead’, and I’ve done that six times – and hopefully one more time maybe.”

Regarding the future beyond that, he added: “I’d love to be involved in the sport because that’s all I know and I just love to see youngsters (with) a hurdle in their way and thinking they can do it.

“I started off early on in my career young, not knowing anything, and then over the years you learn and I feel like what I’ve learned throughout the years (I want to be) giving back to the sport and the younger generation.

“Obviously I’ve been talking to a lot of people who are still involved in the sport. I’m passionate about the sport, I love athletics and I love the people who achieve a lot, like Jake Wightman and Laura Muir, and there’s a lot of youngsters coming through.

“Seeing them, it does motivate me, it does make me feel like ‘wow’. And again, when you see that, you’re like – ‘what can I do?’

“It almost gives you an extra bit of energy of going ‘there’s something I can do’, and it’s just finding that right role, and hopefully in not too long.”

The men’s elite race was won by Italy’s Eyob Faniel, who was 44 seconds faster than Farah and four seconds ahead of second-placed Briton Marc Scott.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri retained the elite women’s title, clocking a time of 31 minutes 14 seconds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks