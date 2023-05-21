Lauren Davidson goal ensures title glory for Glasgow City on dramatic final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lauren Davidson goal ensures title glory for Glasgow City on dramatic final day

By Press Association
Glasgow City’s Lauren Davidson scores dramatic title winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow City’s Lauren Davidson scores dramatic title winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lauren Davidson’s added-time strike gave Glasgow City a 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox to clinch the WSPL1 title in the most dramatic fashion.

Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic could all have won the championship going into the final weekend of the season.

On a tension-filled last day shoot-out, it looked like Celtic were going to emerge champions as they took a 2-0 lead over Hearts at Parkhead through goals from Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint.

Rangers and Glasgow City were playing out a nerve-jangling stalemate in Govan until the second of four added minutes when Davidson squeezed the ball in from six yards to snatch the title from Celtic Park and there was time for Glasgow City keeper Lee Gibson to make a crucial save to keep the Light Blues out.

Glasgow City finished the season on 83 points with Celtic on 81 and Rangers 78, with the top two spots  also securing a place in the Champions League.

A delighted Davidson told BBC Alba: “I’m speechless. Everyone outside of our changing room doubted us today, but we know the quality we have.

“We never gave up. I’m so proud of them.

“We got so many opportunities to kill off the league but we literally left it to the last minute. Everyone in that dressing room is like a second family and I couldn’t be more happy.

“When it matters, we put the work in. We fought for each other and we’re now league champions.”

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross,  after claiming her first title as boss, told BBC Alba: “It was an absolute rollercoaster today, but all credit to the players.

“They massively stuck to the game plan and gave it everything they had and I’m so proud of them for getting over the line in the last minutes there.

“The girls stuck together and they still believed. They deserve to go up their and lift that trophy today.

“We had that steely focus and I’m just delighted we got those three points to secure the title. I’m so pleased for the players. They’ve done all the hard work.”

