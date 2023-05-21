Lauren Davidson goal ensures title glory for Glasgow City on dramatic final day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lauren Davidson’s added-time strike gave Glasgow City a 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox to clinch the WSPL1 title in the most dramatic fashion.

Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic could all have won the championship going into the final weekend of the season.

On a tension-filled last day shoot-out, it looked like Celtic were going to emerge champions as they took a 2-0 lead over Hearts at Parkhead through goals from Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint.

Rangers and Glasgow City were playing out a nerve-jangling stalemate in Govan until the second of four added minutes when Davidson squeezed the ball in from six yards to snatch the title from Celtic Park and there was time for Glasgow City keeper Lee Gibson to make a crucial save to keep the Light Blues out.

Glasgow City finished the season on 83 points with Celtic on 81 and Rangers 78, with the top two spots also securing a place in the Champions League.

A delighted Davidson told BBC Alba: “I’m speechless. Everyone outside of our changing room doubted us today, but we know the quality we have.

“We never gave up. I’m so proud of them.

“We got so many opportunities to kill off the league but we literally left it to the last minute. Everyone in that dressing room is like a second family and I couldn’t be more happy.

“When it matters, we put the work in. We fought for each other and we’re now league champions.”

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross, after claiming her first title as boss, told BBC Alba: “It was an absolute rollercoaster today, but all credit to the players.

“They massively stuck to the game plan and gave it everything they had and I’m so proud of them for getting over the line in the last minutes there.

“The girls stuck together and they still believed. They deserve to go up their and lift that trophy today.

“We had that steely focus and I’m just delighted we got those three points to secure the title. I’m so pleased for the players. They’ve done all the hard work.”