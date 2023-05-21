Another title for City – 5 things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another title for City – 5 things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan kisses the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan kisses the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City earned their third straight Premier League title as Arsenal faltered against Nottingham Forest, who earned a 1-0 win to secure top-flight safety.

Manchester United took another surge towards Champions League football and Brighton booked their spot in Europe next season with a win against Southampton.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at another action-packed weekend of top-flight football.

Celebrations for City as Arsenal lose out

Manchester City fans
Manchester City fans celebrate outside the Etihad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for a third successive season after Arsenal lost 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Gunners had spent 248 days at the top of the table and held an eight-point lead over City in March, but poor results saw Pep Guardiola’s side able to take advantage to seal their fifth title in six years with two games remaining.

With the title already secured, Guardiola made nine changes for Chelsea’s visit on Sunday, where Julian Alvarez’s goal ensured a straightforward 1-0 win for the treble-chasing side.

Forest safe in style

While Arsenal’s defeat grabbed the headlines, for Forest their victory against the Gunners was a huge sigh of relief as they secured top-flight football for another year.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal was the difference to earn a huge three points which means Forest are unable to be caught by Southampton, Leeds, Leicester or Everton.

Many believed Steve Cooper’s side were destined for a return to the Championship throughout the season following an 11-game winless stretch towards the end of April, but three wins in their last five games ensure another year in the Premier League.

Champions League deciders

Casemiro
Casemiro’s goal saw Manchester United edge closer to Champions League football (Adam Davy/PA)

The race for Champions League football continued with Manchester United taking another step towards a top-four finish. Casemiro scored an incredible overhead kick as United earned a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, while Newcastle, who are tied on 69 points with United, play Leicester on Monday night.

Both sides just need one point each to qualify for the Champions League after Liverpool’s draw at Aston Villa saw the Anfield club’s top four hopes take a blow.

Seagulls secure Europe

Brighton booked an historic European spot for the first time in their history after beating already-relegated Southampton 3-1.

18-year-old Evan Ferguson scored twice in the first half to send the Seagulls into Europe and strengthen their place in sixth, meaning they all but secure Europa League football with a game in hand.

Brighton could still finish level on points with seventh-placed Aston Villa, who they play on the final day, but Villa would have to overcome a near-impossible goal difference to finish above the Seagulls.

Who’s for the drop?

Yerry Mina
Yerry Mina scored a late equaliser to hand Everton a vital point in the relegation race (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With Southampton’s relegation confirmed last weekend, two more teams are set to drop into the Championship next season. Forest secured safety, while Everton’s chances of survival were handed a big boost after they snatched a point deep into stoppage time against Wolves.

Yerry Mina’s last minute equaliser means the Toffees moved their points tally on to 33 points ahead of a final day showdown against Bournemouth.

They sit just one place above Leeds, who remain third from bottom after losing 3-1 to West Ham and come up against Tottenham next weekend, while Leicester face high-flying Newcastle on Monday ahead of a final day home match against the Hammers.

