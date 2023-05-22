Football rumours: Roma make approach for Youri Tielemans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Leicester have reportedly been approached over a potential transfer for Youri Tielemans. According to the Leicester Mercury, citing a report from La Gazetta dello Sport, Roma have made enquiries about the 26-year-old midfielder’s potential availability come the end of the season. Several other clubs, including Paris St Germain and Arsenal, have also shown interest in the out-of-contract Belgian.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is off to the Camp Nou, according to The Sun. Via Spanish outlet Sport, the paper says the 26-year-old has agreed to a four-year deal with Barcelona, with Wolves’ sign off on the deal contingent on getting forward Ansu Fati in return. The 20-year-old is reportedly yet to agree to the move.

Dean Henderson in action for Nottingham Forest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Telegraph reports Nottingham Forest are set to pursue a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 26-year-old is believed to be keen on the idea, but the situation will ultimately be determined by David de Gea‘s future at Old Trafford.

And The Sun says Crystal Palace are keen on making a move for Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic is attracting interest from Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dusan Vlahovic: Chelsea have made a £70m offer for the Juventus striker, according to ESPN.

Habib Diarra: The Sun reports Wolves and Aston Villa are both in the running to sign the Strasbourg midfielder.