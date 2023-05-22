Norrie up and down as Murray and Raducanu sit out – British tennis picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Norrie up and down as Murray and Raducanu sit out – British tennis picture

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu (PA)
Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu (PA)

Tennis’ busy European season is in full swing with the French Open looming and grass not far away.

The world’s best players are travelling to Roland Garros ahead of the year’s second grand slam beginning on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the current tennis picture.

How is 2023 shaping up for British players?

Cameron Norrie at the Italian Open
Cameron Norrie has firmly established himself in the top 15 (Andrew Medichini/AP)

More downs than ups so far. Cameron Norrie had an impressive start to the season, including winning his second biggest title in Rio, but has not been at his best on the European clay so far. Emma Raducanu had some moments of encouragement but is now out long term after three surgeries, while Andy Murray produced heroics at the Australian Open but remains inconsistent and is skipping the French Open. Dan Evans has been up and down but continues to maintain his place in the top 25.

How will the time out affect Raducanu?

It is hard to say but many observers believe it could be beneficial in the long run for the 20-year-old to have time away from the court. It has been a difficult 18 months since Raducanu’s US Open victory, with the spotlight unrelenting and her body uncooperative. Not only will this period give her the opportunity to address the latter, she will also have time for some much needed normality. Raducanu still has time on her side and does not need to rush back. If she is happy and healthy, she is more than good enough to climb the rankings again.

What about Jack Draper?