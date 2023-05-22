Manchester City players continue title celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 22.

Football

Manchester City were still celebrating.

A Sunday to remember 💙🏆 … but we are not done yet for this season! 🔥 #CmonCity pic.twitter.com/4lLay1ZubS — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 22, 2023

Manchester also remembered the victims of the Arena bombing.

Today we join the rest of the city in remembering all those lost and impacted by the tragic events that took place 6 years ago.#ThisCityRemembers pic.twitter.com/Y3MW2cTfUs — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2023

Six years ago today, the lives of 22 innocent people were taken in the Manchester Arena bombing. We remain proud of the unbreakable spirit our city showed in the aftermath of that tragic night. The victims and those affected will forever be in our hearts.#ACityUnited 🐝 pic.twitter.com/LqSIRLsVku — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2023

22.05.17. Never forgotten. 🐝❤️ Our thoughts are with all those affected and the 22 who were taken from us six years ago. pic.twitter.com/V33A5Uag5p — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 22, 2023

Vinicius Junior received support.

Statement from our Head of Player Engagement Troy Townsend following the continued racist abuse of Vinicius Jr. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/rUV5JZGBS3 — Kick It Out (@kickitout) May 22, 2023

Me sinto decepcionado e muito triste ao ver, envergonhado, como se repetem episódios de racismo com meu companheiro de Seleção Vinícius Junior. Não podemos continuar tolerando esse problema que transcende o esporte, afeta toda a sociedade e segue impune. Não basta uma… pic.twitter.com/Xkx0LL0Aht — Casemiro (@Casemiro) May 22, 2023

Sempre fizeram de tudo para evitar que o preto chegasse ao topo… escravizaram, marginalizaram e mataram. Mas nunca vão derrubar quem nasceu para ser grande. A história se esquece dos ratos e agiganta quem luta contra essa gente ruim. Tamo junto sempre, @vinijr 👊🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8Y3r1J89xj — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 21, 2023

Once again, the player being abused is the only person to be punished. https://t.co/cGJjyzPLyI — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2023

Another award for Declan Rice.

Hammer Of The Year X3. Thank you @WestHam fans ⚒️😁 pic.twitter.com/Rim7l91ji6 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 22, 2023

Ryan Reynolds caved in to public pressure.

You asked. Then asked again. Then eventually someone listened. The hat is now available at the @Wrexham_AFC online store. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/CUuVzEGM83 pic.twitter.com/uVAWvego7U — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 22, 2023

Golf

What a shot!

UNBELIEVABLE! MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

Tyrrell Hatton looked back on his recovery from a bad start at the US PGA Championship.

T15 in the end @PGAChampionship! Proud of the fightback after my opening 9 holes on Thursday!Week off now before teeing up again @MemorialGolf. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/6cRblVtkml — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) May 21, 2023

Justin Rose was happy with his week at Oak Hill.

Fun week @PGAChampionship gave it everything all week.. game is trending, just need to hit a few more fairways!! 🤣 Congratulations @BKoepka on winning your 3rd 🏆 👏🏼 and not forgetting the main man of the week Michael Block what a special week, it was great fun playing with you… pic.twitter.com/BQLw3UfPBz — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 22, 2023

So too was Min Woo Lee.

⚔️ Top 20 @pgachampionshipWasn’t the dream Sunday finish but happy with the grit and dawg I gave all week. Getting closer with where I want to be. With the Tied 18th result, some exciting news… ✅ Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour ✅ Qualified into the US OPEN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZwwzpLywTx — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) May 22, 2023

Shane Lowry congratulated Brooks Koepka on his win.

Another major in the books. Oak Hill was one of, if not the best major setup I’ve ever played. Well done to everyone at the @PGAChampionship. Also congrats to @BKoepka on a great win. Week off now before Memorial. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/JUx8ZLV0sk — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) May 22, 2023

Cricket

Jimmy marked an anniversary.

Ben Stokes made Anderson feel old!

😂 cheers — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 22, 2023

Stuart Broad enjoyed his week.

KP went up in the world.

Boxing

Katie Taylor received Conor McGregor’s praise.

Formula One

A Monaco flashback.

Memory lane in Monte Carlo 😍 First up, let's go back to the 1950s #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QS4aef1PsR — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2023