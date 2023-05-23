Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial

By Press Association
Manchester United could be ready to sell Anthony Martial (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester United could be ready to sell Anthony Martial (Tim Goode/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with forward Anthony Martial. According to The Sun, the club’s hierarchy are ready to consider offers for the 27-year-old Frenchman, who has scored just eight goals in 27 appearances this season.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool are the latest club to join the growing list of suitors for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all believed to be interested in the 22-year-old England international, but his valuation of as much as £50million could prove a significant obstacle for any deal to get across the line.

Birmingham City v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s
Folarin Balogun in action for Middlesbrough (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal have set a £26m price tag on striker Folarin Balogun, according to the Daily Express. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says AC Milan have made the 21-year-old American their primary transfer target this summer, while RB Leipzig are also weighing up a potential move.

And The Sun says Manchester United are in the process of trying to make a deal for 26-year-old South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has helped Napoli win the Serie A title this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Education City Stadium
Brazil’s Neymar has been linked with a move to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Neymar: Manchester United are weighing up an approach for the 31-year-old Paris St Germain forward, L’Equipe reports.

Declan Rice: Sky Sport Germany says Bayern Munich view the 24-year-old West Ham midfielder as a primary target for the summer transfer window.

