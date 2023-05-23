Neil Critchley back at Blackpool for second spell as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Critchley back at Blackpool for second spell as manager

By Press Association
Neil Critchley has been appointed Blackpool boss for the second time (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool have reappointed Neil Critchley as head coach on a four-year deal following relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Critchley left Blackpool 12 months ago to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa and was then appointed QPR head coach in December.

The 44-year-old was sacked by QPR just two months later after winning only once in 12 games.

“It feels special to be back and I’m thoroughly looking forward to the task that lies ahead,” Critchley told the official Blackpool website.

“Looking back on my departure 12 months ago, I didn’t handle that in the manner I should have done.

“I enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Simon (Sadler, Blackpool owner) previously, and I thank him for this wonderful opportunity to come back to this special football club.

“I look at the club now, and it has had a bump in the road but there is no reason why we can’t get back on track.

“It’s up to us – and I include myself in that – to reset and become who we were as a group again.

“Collectively, the staff, players and supporters have shared some special moments together, and I know we all want to experience that again, which is what we will be working towards.”

Blackpool finished 23rd in the Championship this season with Critchley’s successor Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy both having brief tenures.

Stephen Dobbie, put in interim charge after McCarthy left Bloomfield Road last month, returns to his previous role within the development squad as senior professional development phase coach.

Sadler said: “After an extensive recruitment process, which included many interviews with various candidates over the past few weeks, I kept coming back to Neil as being the right man to take us forward.

“He gained promotion with us, kept us in the Championship in our first season back in the division and has an impressive record when it comes to developing players.

“He was the clear front-runner for the position and I hope everyone gets behind him and the squad as we push to get back into the Championship.”

