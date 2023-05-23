Rob Edwards credits Mark Robins for lifting Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Edwards credits Mark Robins for lifting Coventry

By Press Association
Luton boss, Rob Edwards praised Coventry manager, Mark Robins ahead of their Sky Bet Championship playoff final clash (Aaron Chown/PA)
Luton boss, Rob Edwards praised Coventry manager, Mark Robins ahead of their Sky Bet Championship playoff final clash (Aaron Chown/PA)

Luton boss Rob Edwards talked up “remarkable” Mark Robins’ success as Coventry manager days before their two sides meet in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Luton and Coventry are one game away from potentially claiming Premier League status despite both clubs playing in Sky Bet League Two together in 2017. Promotion would spell Luton’s fourth in 10 seasons.

Edwards heaped praise on Robins for Coventry’s resurgence under his management, which has seen them move to within a game of the Premier League.

“What Mark Robins has done with his staff, players and everyone that has helped him as well is remarkable,” Edwards said. “I couldn’t have done that.

“It sounded like it was so tough, especially in those early days of League Two with different stadiums and all sorts of things they had to go through, so he does deserve a lot of credit and he got a lot of recognition this season. So if they do it would be an amazing story for them.

“Both teams were playing each other in League Two not long ago, so it is not the play-off final people would have picked at the beginning of the season – but now it is here and it’s these two teams.

“Both clubs have been through a lot and it’s great for me to be a part of Luton now, to spend time in this position at the right end of the table.”

Edwards hailed Luton’s supporters who will bring the noise to Wembley and aim to replicate Kenilworth Road’s “great” atmosphere from last week’s 2-0 play-off semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland.

The 10,356 seater stadium galvanised the Hatters’ bid for top-flight football and Edwards earmarked how the support from fans influences his players’ performance.

“We will have 36,000 or so people behind us so I feel we will be supported even more, I know Coventry will have the same but it will make for a great atmosphere, Edwards added.

“So far this season the lads have risen to these big games and occasions, it’s brought the best out of them and last week (win over Sunderland) is the best example of that. Watford and Sheffield United away too, but hopefully one more and we can perform in the biggest game of them all.

“Hopefully (there will be) the feelgood factor and they (the fans) will have a day out, they’ll hopefully have their best singing voices on and get into the mood.

“A lot of it will be down to our performance I suppose and how it goes on the day during the game with goals and that sort of stuff, what will swing the atmosphere one way or another I am sure.”

The Luton boss highlighted the magnitude of Saturday’s showdown and admitted the impact of defeat on the fans if his side fail to deliver on the biggest stage.

He added: “Everyone around this club and who is connected to this club, it means so much, to come from where it was to bring it back, there’s a lot of love there, it’s more than just football, it’s people’s lives.”

