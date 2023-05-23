England could bid to host 2031 Women’s World Cup – Debbie Hewitt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt says England “would consider” bidding to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

Having won last year’s European Championship on home soil, Sarina Wiegman’s side will bid for the global title in Australia and New Zealand this summer and could soon be in contention to host another showpiece event.

Hewitt told the Times: “We want to be known as a centre for successfully hosting major events.

England hosted and won Euro 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It has a hugely positive impact on the country and on local communities who participate, so why wouldn’t we have ambitions to host a Women’s World Cup, particularly as the women’s game is growing?”

Asked whether that meant a possible bid for the 2031 tournament, Hewitt said: “We would certainly consider it.”

The bidding process will not open until the host of the 2027 tournament is decided next May. Should a joint bid from Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium be successful, there will not be a second successive European host so England would have to wait until 2035 at the earliest.