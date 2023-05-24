On this day in 2003 – James Anderson takes five on England Test debut at Lord’s

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Anderson marked his England Test debut with a five-wicket haul as the hosts skittled Zimbabwe at Lord’s on this day in 2003.

Just over a year after making his championship debut for Lancashire against Surrey at Old Trafford, the 20-year-old Anderson became the first England bowler to take five wickets on his maiden Test appearance since Dominic Cork eight years previously.

His performance ensured Zimbabwe were dismissed for 147 and, after following on 325 runs adrift, were bowled out for a second time for 223 to suffer a comprehensive defeat by an innings and 92 runs.

James Anderson, right, celebrates one of his five wickets on his Test debut (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Anderson, who did not add to his match tally in the second innings, claimed four wickets for five runs in 14 balls to prompt a first-innings Zimbabwe collapse of eight wickets for 68 runs, establishing himself as England’s new young star.

The Burnley seamer had made his mark on international cricket over the winter by emerging from the academy side to join England’s one-day squad before some promising showings at the World Cup in South Africa.

Anderson said of his breakthrough: “It is incredible the speed it has gone, it is amazing.

🗓️ TWENTY years ago today… Jimmy Anderson made his Test debut! 🤯🤯🤯 685 wickets and counting 🔢#OnThisDay | @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/KZzfjFCBzH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 22, 2023

“I am absolutely delighted with the way I bowled in that spell. But it was a great team effort by Harmy (Steve Harmison) and Matthew Hoggard backing me up, Mark Butcher and Anthony McGrath as well.

“I was a bit disappointed in the areas where it didn’t come out quite right and I was a bit nervous as well.

“I have seen players up there (on the honours board) from the 1800s and I am honoured to have my name up already.”

Anderson has since established himself as one of the sport’s best-ever bowlers.

The 40-year-old is currently third on the all-time list of wicket-takers with 685 Test scalps, behind only Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800), and will hope to add to his tally during this summer’s Ashes.