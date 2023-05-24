Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley to be sentenced next month after fraud conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley to be sentenced next month after fraud conviction

By Press Association
Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley has been convicted of fraud (Nick Potts/PA)
Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley will be sentenced next month after being convicted on four counts of fraud.

Pilley was found guilty last week of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

He was remanded in custody and, following a further hearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, told he will be sentenced on July 3.

Details of the offences have also been revealed by National Trading Standards.

At the heart of the fraud “was a web of interconnected companies that misled innocent small businesses across the UK” into signing long-term energy contracts between 2014 and 2016.

The fraudulent mis-selling included false or misleading statements about the length and price of the contract as well as competitor rates.

Charities including guest houses, children’s charities and companies providing support services for disabled people were among those targeted.

Annual turnover at two principal companies grew from £15million to £75million between 2010 and 2015. Turnover was over £100million by 2019. Combined profits were between £2million and £12million.

Three other individuals were also convicted.

Lord Michael Bichard, chairman of National Trading Standards, said: “Small business owners were deliberately deceived and locked in to contracts that were long-term and expensive, leaving many businesses struggling to pay the bills and sadly driving some business owners into making the difficult decision to cease trading.

“This is not a victimless crime – small business owners have lost vast sums of money to this fraud and many businesses have gone under.”

Pilley, 52, has been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years and has overseen their rise from non-league status to the English Football League.

The club, currently in League One, have not commented further to a statement issued last week.

It read: “Fleetwood Town would like to reassure supporters the club will continue to operate as normal and there will be no risk to the future of the club.

“Charges are solely brought against Andy Pilley and not Fleetwood Town Football Club or any of the businesses attached to the group.

“Talks have already taken place with the EFL and an announcement regarding the next step will be made in due course.”

