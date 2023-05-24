Boss Kelly Chambers: Reading have to leave everything out there against Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Boss Kelly Chambers: Reading have to leave everything out there against Chelsea

By Press Association
Reading manager Kelly Chambers wants her players to produce the required performance against Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Reading manager Kelly Chambers wants her players to produce the required performance against Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading boss Kelly Chambers has challenged her players to leave everything on the pitch when they host Women’s Super League title chasers Chelsea looking to pull off a shock result to stay up.

The Royals remain bottom on the back of a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham, but still with a mathematical chance to retain their top-flight status after Leicester were beaten at home by West Ham.

It would take an unexpected victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium over the Blues, who are out to clinch a fourth successive title, coupled with Leicester losing at Brighton for Reading to extend their eight-year stay in the WSL.

Tottenham players celebrate a goal in their WSL game against Reading
Reading came up short against Tottenham last weekend (John Walton/PA)

Chambers, though, maintains her squad simply have to produce the required performance against Chelsea on Saturday – which was distinctly lacking last weekend.

“As tough as the challenge ahead is for us, it is a game of football,” said Chambers, who has been with the club for more than 20 years both as a player and in her coaching roles.

“We need to prepare well, to do everything we can and training has been really good this week in terms of energy and just making sure that we work tactically.

“As much as it is a hard position to be in right now, the players have really attacked the week in a positive mindset to try to do everything they can for the weekend.”

Chambers added: “I have probably been saying this for a couple of games, but however it has come about, we are still in the fight.

“It is an opportunity which we have to give 100 per cent, which we didn’t do against Tottenham. We have to leave everything out there.

“We are where we are and for different reasons, and I suppose honest conversations have happened.

“But we can’t come off disappointed that we haven’t given our best and I think that is how we felt against Tottenham, that we didn’t put ourselves in a good light in that game.

“If we do that and we get beaten by a better team on the day, then we can hold our hands up – but we can’t let it be down to ourselves again.”

Rachel Rowe celebrates scoring for Wales
Rachel Rowe is set for around eight weeks of recovery (Nick Potts/PA)

Chambers confirmed Wales midfielder Rachel Rowe will miss Saturday’s final match of the season as she continues her recovery from injury.

“We are only looking at probably about eight weeks,” Chambers said.

“Obviously it being at the end of the season, we have got time to take with her and haven’t got to rush her back for big games.

“It is more of a plan that we can take the time with her and make sure that everything for her is 100 per cent right before she comes back into pre-season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks