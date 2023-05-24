Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur to leave Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur to leave Crystal Palace

By Press Association
Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur will leave Crystal Palace this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur will leave Crystal Palace this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Crystal Palace have confirmed captain Luka Milivojevic and midfielder James McArthur will leave at the end of the season.

The duo are two of the most experienced members of the Eagles’ squad with McArthur joining the club in 2014 while Milivojevic signed during the 2016-17 campaign.

Former Serbia international Milivojevic has played 198 times for Palace and scored 28 goals, which puts him third in the club’s all-time Premier League goal-scorer standings.

Chairman Steve Parish told the official club website: “We have been lucky to have a professional like Luka at the club for so long.

“He has contributed an immense amount to the team both on and off the pitch and is a crucial figure in our long stay in the Premier League.”

Milivojevic added: “It has been a privilege to spend almost seven years at such a special club.

“When I look at the club now compared to when I arrived, I see a team full of ambition to reach higher and higher – you can be sure I will be following the results from afar.

“To play in the Premier League is every player’s dream and to do it for so long at Crystal Palace has been an honour. I hope that I have made you all proud.”

Meanwhile, McArthur will depart after racking up 252 appearances for Palace since he joined from Wigan nine years ago.

Parish added: “An absolute stand-out professional, on and off the pitch, James’ leadership and character will be hard to replace.

“I’d like to personally thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family nothing but the very best for the future. We look forward to one day welcoming him back; he will always be welcome at Selhurst Park.”

McArthur said: “If you’d have told me when I first came to Crystal Palace that I’d be here for nine seasons, I’d have found it hard to believe because it’s rare in football to spend so long at such an amazing Premier League club.

“The support that I’ve had personally and the support that they give the team is like at no other club.

“When times are tough, Palace fans really get behind the team, and that’s so important to all of us. I will always be a fan of the club.”

Palace have several other players out of contract this summer, including Wilfried Zaha, and finish their season at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

