Eddie Jones has no regrets about moving on from England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Jones has no regrets about moving on from England

By Press Association
Eddie Jones says he has no emotional attachment to England (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones says he has no emotional attachment to England (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones has “no emotional attachment” to England as he prepares for his first appearance at Twickenham since being sacked by the Rugby Football Union.

Jones takes charge of the Barbarians against the World XV in a star-studded fixture on Sunday that is a brief interruption to his duties as Australia head coach.

England’s decline last year, winning just five of 12 Tests, compelled the RFU to sever ties in December but the 63-year-old still departed with the highest win record of any Red Rose boss with 73 per cent.

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones was sacked by England last year (Adam Davy/PA)

Now he has turned his attention to reviving the Wallabies ahead of a possible quarter-final appearance against the side he oversaw for seven years at this autumn’s World Cup.

In doing so, all connection with England has been severed.

“I don’t watch England. I want that team to do OK, but there’s no emotional attachment to that team any more,” Jones said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to coach internationally and when I go to a team I love the team I’m coaching, but then when I move I don’t have any regrets, any bad feelings.

“England are just one of the six teams in the Six Nations. I watch them, I think about them like all the teams – how I would coach them if I had that team?

“And then if we come up against them I’ve already got something in my head.”

England are now overseen by Steve Borthwick, who was Jones’ number two with Japan before being appointed to his coaching staff for his first World Cup cycle in charge at Twickenham.

Jones was a regular at Leicester’s training ground when Borthwick joined the Tigers as director of rugby, but their communication has since dwindled.

“It’s dried up a bit,” Jones said.

Steve Borthwick
Steve Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones as England boss (Ben Whitley/PA)

England performed no better under Borthwick during the recent Six Nations, managing only two wins to finish fourth in the table.

Borthwick stated after a dispiriting loss to Scotland in the opener that he inherited a team that “weren’t good at anything” and while Jones agrees, he stresses he was laying the foundations for the World Cup.

Jones was reshaping England’s attack configured around a creative axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell and he remains convinced it was the right path, warning Borthwick that conservative tactics in France this autumn will not be enough to seize South Africa’s global crown.

“It is true (“England weren’t good at anything”). We were trying to build a team to win the World Cup,” Jones said.

“I don’t believe you are going to be able to win the World Cup by just kicking. I don’t believe you can. I can be proven wrong.

“But I think with the grounds as they are, you are going to need to play more positive rugby. Steve was right.”

Jones’ last appearance at Twickenham saw England booed from the pitch following defeat to South Africa in the climax to the autumn. Being greeted in the same way on Sunday has not crossed his mind.

“I never worry about things I can’t control. I don’t control that, so it’s no use even thinking about it,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks