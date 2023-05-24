Bruno’s magic hat and F1’s charity football match – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 24 2023, 6.02pm Share Bruno’s magic hat and F1’s charity football match – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5766121/brunos-magic-hat-and-f1s-charity-football-match-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Bruno Guimaraes has helped Newcastle into the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24. Football Bruno had a magic hat! My new magic hat 😜😂 pic.twitter.com/yQOLUTztiQ— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) May 24, 2023 Ian Wright looked back on a beautiful day with Bukayo Saka. A beautiful day ♥️ @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/qIhu1vrlhc— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 24, 2023 When Pep met Ted. .@PepTeam 🤝 @TedLassoAvailable to stream on @AppleTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/WVOfadbufK— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 24, 2023 Jermain Defoe reflected on a special day. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jermain Defoe OBE (@iamjermaindefoe) Formula One Three F1 drivers were involved as Monaco’s annual charity football match took place. Charles, Carlos and Pierre were all in action in the annual charity match at Stade Louis II in Monaco on Wednesday ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pYpR0nI9uQ— Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2023 Teams continued to arrive in the principality. Arrive in Monaco ☑️#Alpine #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/aa3rwMtJcn— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 24, 2023 Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well. Bucket list: Cannes Festival with mum ✅😊 #DRESSEDINBERLUTI pic.twitter.com/2LVFlmEJ0o— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 24, 2023 Boxing Frank Bruno was up nice and early. Morning up nice and early its a lovely day have a good one pic.twitter.com/F0aw0TUyQK— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) May 24, 2023 Tennis Coco Gauff was loving Roland Garros. Something different about the clay at RG💓 pic.twitter.com/pusLzrEcDM— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 24, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close