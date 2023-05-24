Bruno’s magic hat and F1’s charity football match – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.

Football

Bruno had a magic hat!

My new magic hat 😜😂 pic.twitter.com/yQOLUTztiQ — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) May 24, 2023

Ian Wright looked back on a beautiful day with Bukayo Saka.

When Pep met Ted.

Jermain Defoe reflected on a special day.

Formula One

Three F1 drivers were involved as Monaco’s annual charity football match took place.

Charles, Carlos and Pierre were all in action in the annual charity match at Stade Louis II in Monaco on Wednesday ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pYpR0nI9uQ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2023

Teams continued to arrive in the principality.

Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well.

Boxing

Frank Bruno was up nice and early.

Morning up nice and early its a lovely day have a good one pic.twitter.com/F0aw0TUyQK — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) May 24, 2023

Tennis

Coco Gauff was loving Roland Garros.

Something different about the clay at RG💓 pic.twitter.com/pusLzrEcDM — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 24, 2023