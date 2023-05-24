Cameron Norrie starts Lyon Open title defence with win over David Goffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Norrie starts Lyon Open title defence with win over David Goffin

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie returned to winning ways at the Lyon Open (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cameron Norrie returned to winning ways at the Lyon Open (Steve Welsh/PA)

British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over David Goffin.

Defending champion Norrie needed 89 minutes to see off the Belgian and saved five break points before he set up a last-eight meeting with Sebastian Baez.

This was Norrie’s 12th win at the venue and 50th overall on clay after winning the tournament last year and reaching the final in 2021.

After suffering early exits on clay in Madrid, Barcelona and Monte Carlo in recent months, the world number 14 – who was involved a frosty encounter with Novak Djokovic earlier this month – will hope to enjoy further success in Lyon before next week’s French Open.

Mikael Ymer was disqualified from the ATP 250 event during his last-16 tie with Arthur Fils.

The opening set was level at 5-5 when Ymer made his frustration clear during the 11th game that he felt a Fils shot had landed out.

Ymer was involved in a lengthy debate with the umpire before home favourite Fils went on to break and move 6-5 ahead.

As Swedish player Ymer walked back to his chair, he smashed his racket into the umpire’s chair and was disqualified.

Elsewhere at the Lyon Open, top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz 7-5 6-2 and American Tommy Paul edged out Frenchmen Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (6) 4-6 6-3.

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz progressed into the Geneva Open quarter-finals with straight sets victories over JJ Wolf and Marcos Giron respectively.

