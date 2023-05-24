Livingston hit back to draw with Motherwell after Kevin van Veen scores again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Livingston hit back to draw with Motherwell after Kevin van Veen scores again

By Press Association
Kevin van Veen continued his prolific season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin van Veen continued his prolific season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Andrew Shinnie scored a late equaliser as 10-man Livingston fought back at home against Motherwell to secure a 1-1 draw in the cinch Premiership.

Shinnie’s 84th-minute strike, after being set up by skipper Nicky Devlin, capped off a resilient second-half display for the hosts.

Kevin van Veen scored the game’s opening goal just two minutes into the contest from close range, equalling the club record set by Hugh Ferguson 103 years ago by scoring in his 10th consecutive match.

Livingston’s goalkeeper Shamal George was sent off after 43 minutes following a collision with Van Veen outside of the area, but the hosts rallied to secure a late point.

Mikael Mandron cushioned the ball down and Van Veen fired home from inside the box to give Motherwell an early lead.

Despite both sides’ safety guaranteed and seventh place being all that was on the line, the game developed into an end-to-end affair.

David Martindale’s side showed their attacking impetus as they pushed for an equaliser before the interval, with two strikes from Stephen Kelly going close.

A whipped delivery from Paul McGinn failed to find Mandron but the attempted clearance fell kindly for Van Veen, whose powerful strike was blocked before Kelly again went close at the other end, only for his attempt to narrowly fizz over the bar.

As Motherwell tried to double their advantage, Van Veen raced onto a looping through ball and was clattered by the onrushing George.

After initially being shown a yellow card and the flag being raised for offside, a lengthy VAR check resulted in referee Chris Graham consulting the pitch-side monitor before dismissing the keeper.

After the interval Livingston continued to push for a leveller despite their numerical disadvantage, with Anderson’s deflected effort falling kindly for Luiyi De Lucas, but the defender’s strike was well defended.

Much of the second half failed to match the first 45’s back and forth despite the man advantage for the visitors never becoming overly apparent as the hosts dug deep to find a route back into the game.

Their persistence paid off late on when Devlin slid the ball across the box for Shinnie to thump in the equaliser in what is set to be his final home appearance as the club’s captain.

A late shot from Blair Spittal was dragged wide as both sides were left ruing missed opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks