Barry Robson wants Aberdeen to kick on next season after securing third place

By Press Association
Barry Robson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admitted his pride over his side securing a third-place cinch Premiership finish and European football next season, but also laid down the gauntlet to his side.

The Dons were rarely troubled against 10-man St Mirren and could have added further to their eventual 3-0 win.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson opened the scoring with a superb free-kick after 14 minutes, before St Mirren’s Thierry Small was shown a red card for a high challenge on Bojan Miovski.

Captain Graeme Shinnie put the home side 2-0 up with a close-range header and netted again with a right-foot effort shortly after the interval.

“The most important thing is how proud we are of the players,” he said. “You saw tonight how well-structured we were and it’s not easy to do both sides of the game like we want to.

“Leighton has the quality that when he puts the ball down, you think it could be a goal and he’s been a big part of our team.

“Shinnie has the drive and enthusiasm. A lot of people get caught up on passing, but the game is so much more than that and he brings that side of the game.

“We’ve got up to third, but we need to wait to see where we’re going to be on the European front. Success is great at the minute but we need to come back in the summer and go again.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson admitted it was a bad day at the office for his side as their European hopes ended, but had sympathy for Small after his second red card in quick succession.

He said: “We were masters of our own downfall. Credit to the boy (Clarkson) it was a fantastic free-kick to give them the lead and then the red card comes from a rash decision. It’s a tough task from then on in.

“It’s a red card. I’ve not seen it back on video but it looked a clear red card to me. Thierry is an 18-year-old kid and he’s going to be a very good player. He’s made a rash decision and been punished for it, but it’s not the reason we lost the game.

“It just wasn’t to be tonight. I don’t want to overwrite what has been a fantastic season.”

