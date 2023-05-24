Malky Mackay hails Ross County’s spirit ahead of crucial final game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay hails Ross County’s spirit ahead of crucial final game

By Press Association
Malky Mackay’s side need to beat Kilmarnock on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay’s side need to beat Kilmarnock on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says his team’s 3-3 draw against St Johnstone bodes well for their cinch Premiership survival chances this weekend.

A dramatic contest in Dingwall that at one point had County 2-0 behind appeared to have been decided by a Jack Baldwin thunderbolt in the 90th minute, only for Ryan McGowan to equalise for Saints deep into stoppage time.

In terms of County’s plight near the bottom of the table, it was not as much of a blow as it may have seemed – as the Staggies would have needed to beat Kilmarnock on Sunday to avoid a relegation play-off either way.

Mackay was taking the positives out of the performance against St Johnstone, rather than thinking of it as a missed opportunity.

“I thought we started quite well, and I’m reasonably happy with the whole first half,” Mackay explained.

“They caught us on the counter with their only shot on goal, and (Stevie) May – who is a good player – scores.

“There are terrific blocks on their line for three chances we had in the first half, so at half-time it was just a case of asking for 10 per cent more energy and we would be fine.

“We lose a really lazy, sloppy tackle for the penalty to go 2-0 down, but the spirit that we showed in the team really gave us the chance to fight back into it again.

“We came back well, we pushed and probed, and we held our nerve to go ahead.

“We lose a sucker punch at the very death, but in the grand scheme of things it changes nothing with Kilmarnock winning.

“We know exactly what we’ve got to go down there and do on Sunday.”

Steven MacLean, meanwhile, was frustrated to see Saints throw away a two-goal lead, but was encouraged by the character his side showed to find a late equaliser.

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, and then we drop our standards,” he said.

“We’ve set standards over the last four games and been very good, but then we stopped trying to win first contact and second balls.

“We know those standards now, but I have to praise their character because we went right to the end.

“I’m just disappointed to be 2-0 up in a game and not be able to see it out.

“Fair play to County, they fought back and deservedly got back in the game because they put us under a lot of pressure.”

