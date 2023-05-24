Stuart Kettlewell delighted with Motherwell position with one game to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kettlewell delighted with Motherwell position with one game to go

By Press Association
Stuart Kettlewell is pleased with how far his side have come (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell focused on Motherwell’s impressive run despite failing to secure seventh place in the cinch Premiership after being pegged back in a 1-1 draw at Livingston.

Kevin van Veen scored the game’s opener inside the first three minutes of the game, equalling the club record set by Hugh Ferguson 103 years ago by scoring in a 10th consecutive top-flight game.

A late Andrew Shinnie equaliser rescued a point for the hosts, who had their goalkeeper Shamal George sent off in the first half.

Boss Kettlewell said: “I thought we did more than enough in the first half, I thought we were the dominant team when it was 11v11.

“I felt we got stuck down one side in every attack we made in the second half and that’s disappointing.

“Without trying to be too happy in a situation where I felt we should have got three points and a clean sheet, I just have to kind of focus on the run we’ve been on which has been amazing.

“We were a long way behind Livingston when I took over 13 games ago and we’re still sitting a point ahead of them and still got a chance to get that seventh spot which is an amazing achievement in itself.

“I think in my time and we’ve had a look at this, Rangers are on about 28 points in the 13 games and we sit on 27 points so that maybe speaks for itself.”

Livingston boss David Martindale admitted George’s red card was the correct decision, despite not agreeing with the way it was arrived at.

George’s foul came during a passage of play where Van Veen was offside according to the officials, but the flag was not raised until the phase of play ended.

He said: “I thought it was a red in real time but I don’t like this rule when somebody’s offside and you make the challenge and in the old days, I’m saying the old days but six months ago, the flag goes up and everybody else stops and the ref blows the whistle.

“I think if the boy’s offside – and I know the foul has been made – I’m not so sure the decision should still stand in terms of the foul. Maybe if it was extreme force or excessive force, yeah.”

Martindale was pleased with the way his side improved as the game wore on, saying: “First half we were very, very passive, Motherwell turned it a lot and the front two worked very hard.

“I just thought it was a wee bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance in terms of first half too passive, making bad decision, not aggressive enough and second half I thought the boys were fantastic.”

