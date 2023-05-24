Ange Postecoglou admits his team changes have caused Celtic’s dip in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou admits his team changes have caused Celtic’s dip in form

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou made six changes to his side (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou made six changes to his side (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou insists he will carry the can for Celtic’s recent dip in form after Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat away to Hibernian made it three games without a win for the cinch Premiership champions.

The Hoops’ cause was not helped by the fact they had Daizen Maeda sent off while they led 2-1 at Easter Road, but the manager – who made six changes to his starting line-up – believes his tinkering is the main reason his side have lost their way since wrapping up the title earlier this month.

“We love to live in the moment and everyone is sort of making assessments on what is happening right now,” said Postecoglou. “That’s fine.

“Most of that is on me, to be honest. I am the one making five or six line-up changes every week. That’s hurting the side and there’s no doubt about that, but I’m doing it for a reason and that has affected our level of performance.

“Until the sending off, I thought we were in a good position. Aside from that, as I said, that’s my responsibility. I’ll take that. That’s the decisions I’ve made. In the last three weeks, they haven’t been to be benefit of the team.”

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain, who was handed a rare start, was badly at fault for Hibs’ last two goals, scored by Elie Youan and Paul Hanlon.

“It is disappointing for him and that is the life of a goalkeeper as he was having a good game up until that point,” said Postecoglou. “It is just one of those moments and I don’t know when the last time he played was.

“These guys are out there and in many respects it is not fair on them as I am putting these guys in and that would be okay if there were one or two changes but I’m making five or six changes a game and that is hard on the guys coming in, I totally get that.

“That’s just the way I do things as I like to throw guys out there and it is a sink or swim mentality, but we provide the support and give them the feedback to be better.

“It is unfortunate for him because it was looking like a good night for him.”

Forward Sead Haksabanovic went off injured in the first half and is now a doubt for the Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

“I’ll wait and see what the medical team say but with the cup final is 10 days away and it could be tough for him,” said Postecoglou.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson hailed his side for going “toe to toe” with the champions as they set up a final-day shootout for fourth-place with city rivals Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

“It was a fantastic win and a big three points against a top team,” he said.

“The fans deserved that, it was nice to send them home happy.

“That wasn’t a smash-and-grab win. We went toe to toe with the champions.”

