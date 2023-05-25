Goodwin would ‘love’ to extend Dundee United stay despite fourth straight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Goodwin would ‘love’ to extend Dundee United stay despite fourth straight loss

By Press Association
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin would love the opportunity to extend his stay at Tannadice despite a fourth consecutive defeat leaving them staring into the abyss (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin would love the opportunity to extend his stay at Tannadice despite a fourth consecutive defeat leaving them staring into the abyss (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin would love the opportunity to extend his stay at Tannadice despite a fourth consecutive defeat leaving them staring into the abyss.

A 3-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock means United need a football miracle to avoid dropping back to the cinch Championship.

To get off the bottom of the Premiership, United will have to beat in-form Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday and hope Kilmarnock beat Ross County, while recouping an eight-goal deficit on the Staggies in the process.

Given their continued concession of sloppy goals, an ongoing injury problem for Steven Fletcher and their limp display against Killie, such an outcome is highly unlikely.

Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin had temporarily rejuvenated United after taking over on March 1, but their fortunes have plummeted again (Steve Welsh/PA)

Goodwin had temporarily rejuvenated United after taking over on March 1 and they won three games in a row before the split, but their fortunes have plummeted again.

American owner Mark Ogren flew in for Wednesday’s game and he now has some major decisions to make.

Goodwin’s future is among them with the Irishman’s short-term contract soon to expire.

“For me I’d love the opportunity to sort things out here because this is a really good club, a big club with fantastic ambitions,” the former Alloa, St Mirren and Aberdeen manager said.

“We know where the issues are, where they have been and what we have to strengthen.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline
Jim Goodwin on the touchline (Steve Welsh/PA)

“So let’s see what the future holds.

“The chairman is here, I am really disappointed for him – he’s invested heavily in the club and nobody can argue with the financial investment he’s made.

“There hasn’t been enough payback on the park for what he’s put in.

“I will sit down with him and we’ll have a chat to see what the future holds for me and for Dundee United.

“I have loved my time here, it might sound ridiculous saying it, but the people here have been different class.

“So many good things are happening off the park but unfortunately things on the pitch, where it matters most, it hasn’t shown that and as a group it hasn’t been good enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks