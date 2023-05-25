Julen Lopetegui not asking for ‘incredible signings’ amid doubts over future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Julen Lopetegui not asking for ‘incredible signings’ amid doubts over future

By Press Association
Julen Lopetegui has led Wolves to Premier League safety (Tim Goode/PA)
Julen Lopetegui has led Wolves to Premier League safety (Tim Goode/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui wants clarification on the club’s transfer plans this summer amid doubts about his future at the club beyond the end of the season.

The Spaniard succeeded Bruno Lage when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table in November and has overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes as they are safe with one game of the campaign to go.

Lopetegui insists he does not want to break the bank as he seeks to consolidate Wolves’ position next term, but there are Financial Fair Play concerns to consider over the next few months.

“When I came here, I came very happy with a big commitment, in a very hard situation for the club,” he told reporters.

“All of us put everything into these months, always thinking, if we are able to save the team, we will be able to dream for different things. But one thing is the dream, another is the reality.

“I have to balance what the real situation is for us. I am not asking for incredible signings. I am thinking of signing good players, young players, maybe Championship players, I don’t know.

“I am not thinking we are going to sign from Real Madrid or Barcelona, no. I am aware of our reality.”

While there is uncertainty surrounding Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, who has two years left to run on his deal, says he still plans to be at Wolves next season.

“I have a contract here,” he added. “I am a coach for next year here now. But we will see what will happen because this is football.

“I have a responsibility here and I want to be responsible and know the final picture and I am going to take my opinion for the chairman.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks