Arne Slot chooses to remain with Feyenoord as Tottenham manager search goes on

By Press Association
Arne Slot is staying at Feyenoord (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham target Arne Slot has committed to staying at Feyenoord for another season.

The Dutchman had reportedly become a leading contender to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs following a fine campaign where he led the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title.

Talks between Slot’s management and Feyenoord took place this week but it has been agreed the 44-year-old will stay at De Kuip.

Arne Slot is remaining in the Netherlands
Slot told AD Sport: “I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me. I am grateful for the appreciation, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundation that has been laid there over the past two seasons.

“There are no transfer talks going on and there have not been any and yesterday’s discussion was only about a possible extension.

“All conversations with Feyenoord are only focused on that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord.”

Slot is the latest manager to be ruled out of the vacant head coach role at Spurs after Xabi Alonso did similar last week when he pledged his future to Bayer Leverkusen despite links to the Premier League club.

Earlier this month ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was deemed to no longer be viewed a candidate by Tottenham to replace Conte, the PA news agency understands.

Xabi Alonso is another to remain at his current club
Vincent Kompany is another manager linked with the post to have committed his future to his current club after he signed a new five-year deal with Burnley at the beginning of May.

Spurs’ search for a new head coach is now starting to draw parallels with their 2021 hunt for Jose Mourinho’s successor where they needed 72 days before they decided to hire Nuno Espirito Santo, who had been out of work for six weeks.

Friday will mark two months since Conte departed Tottenham and the club appear no closer to his replacement with chairman Daniel Levy seeking to find a new head coach and managing director of football following the resignation of Fabio Paratici last month.

