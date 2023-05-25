From Mary Earps to Rachel Daly, the WSL team of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Mary Earps to Rachel Daly, the WSL team of the season

By Press Association
Mary Earps, Rachel Daly and Khadija Shaw, left to right, are among the season’s stand-out performers (Mike Egerton/Tim Goode/Nick Potts/PA)
Mary Earps, Rachel Daly and Khadija Shaw, left to right, are among the season’s stand-out performers (Mike Egerton/Tim Goode/Nick Potts/PA)

The Women’s Super League draws to a close on Saturday with the title race going down to the wire between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best XI from this season’s action.

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Mary Earps makes a save against Chelsea
Mary Earps has been outstanding for Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Another strong season for the United and England goalkeeper who picked up the FIFA Best award for women’s goalkeeper. The 30-year-old has been another crucial cog for Marc Skinner’s side in their quest for the WSL title and Champions League football, keeping 13 clean sheets so far this season.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Slotting into full-back and able to play further up the pitch if needed, Charles has been important for Chelsea’s success particularly in the second half of the season. Her defensive work has seen her keep clean sheets in the last four games but she has also bagged two goals and three assists in her last six WSL matches as the Blues continue their title push.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Alex Greenwood
Alex Greenwood has been a key part of the Manchester City defence (Tim Markland/PA)

Greenwood continues to prove an ever-reliable presence in Manchester City’s defence. Her calmness with the ball allows her to help the team play out from the back and build-up play well, picking out good passes in the process.

Millie Turner (Manchester United)

Turner returned to football after a six-month sabbatical following a diagnosis of the rare condition carotid artery dissection. Returning for the opening day of the season, she became a key part of a United defence that has only conceded 12 goals in 21 games.

Ona Batlle (Manchester United)

Part of United’s defensive success has been aided by Batlle at right-back, but she has also proved herself important in attack. Her ability to get forward has seen her register nine assists so far this season.

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

An influential asset on the wing, Reiten has been pivotal in Chelsea’s attacking success this season. She currently tops the charts in terms of assists in the WSL with 10 and has also chipped in with goals when needed, scoring eight across the campaign including the opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

Competing in only her second WSL season for the Gunners, Maanum has truly come into her own this season. The Norway international has stepped up amidst Arsenal’s injury crisis to put in consistently solid performances, earning her nine goals and four assists so far in the league.

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

An important pillar for Chelsea, Cuthbert’s versatility has been a key part of their success but this season she has settled into a regular central midfield role. She has also been able to contribute with some goals, including a great strike from outside of the box against West Ham earlier this month.

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)

Kirsty Hanson
Kirsty Hanson has been a key part of Villa’s success this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Villa continue to impress and improve in the WSL and Manchester United loanee Hanson has been a big part of their success this year for a fifth-placed finish. Her contributions this season have seen her earn seven goals and nine assists.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has had another great season in front of goal for City providing the majority of their goals. She had an electric start to the campaign, scoring eight goals in seven games, and has since been in battle with Villa’s Rachel Daly for this season’s Golden Boot. Shaw goes into the final day of the season with 18 goals.

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Daly has had the perfect debut season with Villa as she leads the Golden Boot race going into Saturday’s final round of fixtures with 21 goals. Her form has been hugely impressive since joining Villa last summer and has given England manager Sarina Wiegman a selection headache ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

