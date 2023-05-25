Scott Arfield vows to return to Rangers ‘in some capacity’ after Ibrox farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Arfield vows to return to Rangers ‘in some capacity’ after Ibrox farewell

By Press Association
Rangers’ Scott Arfield eyes return to Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ Scott Arfield eyes return to Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scott Arfield vowed to return to Rangers “in some capacity” after saying his goodbyes to the club and supporters at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Govan club asked fans to stay behind after the final home game of the season – a 2-2 cinch Premiership draw with Hearts – to pay tribute to the 34-year-old midfielder as well as Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and long-term injured defender Filip Helander, all of whom will leave in the summer.

Arfield, who became a fans favourite following his move from Burnley in 2018, told RangersTV: “It is an amazing five years I have had here.

“I wanted to win the title when I first came and I managed to play a major part in winning the 55th title and that is something that nobody will ever take away from you.

“Success can be measured in many different ways, it can be measured in metal and money or it can be measured in friendships and legacies.

“I think I am welcome back here. As much as the supporters appreciate me, I appreciate them.

“It has been an amazing connection and it won’t stop here. I will be back at this club in some capacity one day.”

In typical fashion, veteran goalkeeper McGregor, ending his second spell at the club, was “disappointed” at losing a last-gasp equaliser to Jambos substitute Garang Kuol in his final competitive home match.

Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring after less than a minute and it was at the very end of the first half in which Rangers edged their way back into the game, Todd Cantwell levelling with a tidy finish.

Fashion Sakala then put Rangers ahead in the 47th minute but in the final seconds of three added minutes Kuol fired in the equaliser after some sloppy defending.

McGregor told RangersTV that he is looking forward to his testimonial game against Champions League-bound Newcastle at Ibrox in the summer.

The 41-year-old said: “It will be good. It is good that they have qualified for the Champions League.

“I am sure they will bring a good team. Hopefully the fans will come and hopefully we will have a few new signings as well. It should be a good game.”

McGregor, who came through the youth system at Ibrox, admits he will miss being a Rangers player.

He said: “I will miss the fans, I will miss the atmosphere but I will definitely be back supporting.

“The best fans in the world, they stuck through the club during the bad times and the good. I have so much respect for them. I am one myself. They are brilliant.

“When I walked through the door when I was 11 or 12 I never thought about playing more than 500 games, winning trophies, being in the Hall of Fame.

“It is definitely something special.

“It has got to end at some point and if you realise that you can handle it better.”

