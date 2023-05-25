Stan Harris returning to St Johnstone as chief executive amid sweeping changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stan Harris returning to St Johnstone as chief executive amid sweeping changes

By Press Association
Changes are coming at McDiarmid Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Changes are coming at McDiarmid Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former St Johnstone director Stan Harris is returning to the club as chief executive as chairman Steve Brown prepares to stand down.

Harris will take a hands-on role in a new position less than two years after stepping down from the board for health reasons.

The chairman is leaving the club next week and his father, majority shareholder Geoff Brown, will assume the role of honorary president.

The reshuffle could now allow Saints to appoint a permanent manager with Steven MacLean the prime candidate after leading the club to cinch Premiership safety in a caretaker role.

Steve Brown, whose vice-chairman Charlie Fraser is also set to leave, said in a statement: “Stan was a brilliant member of our board for 15 years and it’s great to have him back, leading the football club.

“My dad will now become honorary president instead of chairman. We feel that role is more befitting of his overall contribution to St Johnstone over a period of 37 years.”

Harris described his appointment as a “wonderful honour”.

He added: “With Steve Brown standing down as chairman, and the club up for sale, it’s important to have someone at the helm who knows the club inside out. We feel my appointment will help the overall stability and continuity.

“I will lead the board and report to the Brown family.”

Alan Storrar has been appointed to the board with former Saints striker Roddy Grant staying on as director.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Remi Matthews has delivered a farewell message to the club and supporters after his loan spell from Crystal Palace ended.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at St Johnstone,” Matthews said.

“It’s been great for me on the pitch getting to play 35 games. I came here to get game time and I have managed to do that to, what I feel, a good standard.

“I am so relieved to be able to leave the club with their safety secured. I may have only been on loan but I knew how much it meant to everyone and to myself, so I’m delighted to maintain Saints’ top-flight status. St Johnstone are a top-flight club without a shadow of a doubt.

“Macca came in and has done brilliantly, he really lifted the place and did everything he could to give us that final push over the line.

“I’m gutted I won’t be able to get to say a proper goodbye to the fans but it’s time to go home and spend some quality time with my family who, unfortunately, I haven’t seen much this year.

“I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate the love and support you gave me this season. It was an experience I will never forget.”

