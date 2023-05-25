Novak Djokovic could face Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals after French Open draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic could face Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals after French Open draw

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic is on a collision course with world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals.

At the draw in Paris, Djokovic, seeded third, was pulled out in the same half as the US Open champion from Spain, meaning they could meet in a blockbuster last-four showdown.

Alcaraz won their only other previous meeting, in Madrid last year.

Two-time winner Djokovic, looking for a 23rd grand slam title, faces American Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round.

Alcaraz, 20, and second seed Daniil Medvedev will begin their campaigns against qualifiers.

British number one Cameron Norrie takes on unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire, and he could run into Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Dan Evans faces a tough opener against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jack Draper meets Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina.

They are the only three British players in the main draw at Roland Garros after Kyle Edmund, who has been beset by knee problems for the past two years, withdrew due to a wrist injury.

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu pulled out earlier this month, while six British women lost in the qualifying rounds.

In the women’s draw, 2022 champion Iga Swiatek will begin her title defence against Spanish world number 67 Cristina Bucsa.

The world number one could face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, seeded fourth, in the semi-finals.

Second seed and Aryna Sabalenka will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the opening round.

Last year’s runner-up Coco Gauff starts against former French Open junior champion Rebeka Masarova of Spain.

Third seed Jessica Pegula and last year’s Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins meet in an all-American clash, and two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka takes on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

