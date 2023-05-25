Lee Johnson demands final top-class performance from Hibernian to secure fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson demands final top-class performance from Hibernian to secure fourth

By Press Association
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson looking for big finale (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson looking for big finale (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson is looking for one final top-class Hibernian performance to leapfrog Edinburgh rivals Hearts into fourth place on Saturday.

The Jambos failed in their bid for third place in the cinch Premiership despite a 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night, with the result leaving them just two points ahead of Hibs, who beat champions Celtic 4-2 at Easter Road on the same evening.

Ahead of the final league game of the season, Johnson, whose side beat Hearts 1-0 last month in Leith for their first derby win in 10 attempts, urged a final push, albeit that both fourth and fifth will bring European spots if Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

“It is a fantastic climax to the season and for us,” said Johnson, who is likely to be without CJ Egan-Riley after the defender suffered a knock against Celtic.

“That is the key. We are going to enjoy it. We are away from home, we will have our set of supporters there.

“We believe in ourselves. We beat Hearts in the last game so the form is there, which is good.

“It is a wonderful game for us. It is not one where I will have to delve deep into the motivational manual, that’s for sure. They will all be there, ready and up for it.

“It is one more round, one more round of big effort and obviously there is a big prize at the end of the day.

“The fact that they have the draw and the win on offer probably, potentially tweaks the mindset for them.

“For us, we know what we have to do. Straight shoot-out, we have to go and win the game. As simple as that. We are very clear in what we need to achieve.

“In reality, it is about us and about us delivering consistently good performances.

“What’s great is that we know what a good Hibs performance looks like now and we have done that numerous times throughout the year and we just have to find that again.

“There is one more round (of fixtures), two days’ recovery – find the performance lads.”

Meanwhile, Hibs have announced Gareth Evans as their new academy director.

The former Hibees player will complete the club’s football structure, working alongside director of football Brian McDermott, Johnson and chief executive Ben Kensell.

Evans told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be trusted with this role and will continue to build and develop the club’s academy set-up.

“We have a lot of talented coaches and players at HTC, and I’m really passionate about developing young players. Hibs has a great tradition of that, and I want that to continue with the coaches and players at the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks