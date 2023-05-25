Defending champion Cameron Norrie through to Lyon Open semi-final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

British number one Cameron Norrie continued his solid run in the Lyon Open with victory over sixth seed Sebastian Baez to reach the semi-finals.

The defending champion secured a 6-2 2-6 6-1 victory in his quarter-final clash with Baez, who he defeated at the same stage in last year’s competition.

A strong third set saw Norrie reach the semis in Lyon for a fourth time and he was pleased with his confidence going into that decider.

NORRIE 🇬🇧 est toujours dans le coup et se qualifie pour les 1/2 finales en éliminant BAEZ 🇦🇷 (6-2, 2-6, 6-1) #openparc #lyon pic.twitter.com/VXngNocEVP — Open Parc ARA (@OpenParcARA) May 25, 2023

“The second set he came back strong, he was winning the tougher games like I was in the first set,” Norrie told the ATP website.

“I tried to reset and came out with a lot of energy.

“I have won a lot of three-set matches this year, so I had a lot of confidence going into the decider and I thought it was a solid match.”

The victory sets up a semi-final against Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated Norrie’s fellow Briton Jack Draper 4-6 6-4 6-3 on Thursday.

Brandon Nakashima reached the other semi-final with a 6-3 7-6 (4) win against third seed Tommy Paul and he comes up against Arthur Fils who reached the final four when Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

INTO THE SEMI-FINALS 💪 After being a set down, @NicoJarry fought back with determination to defeat Casper Ruud 3-6 7-6 7-5 😤@genevaopen | #GonetGenevaOpen pic.twitter.com/FRJxL8TB7I — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 25, 2023

In the Geneva Open, Nicolas Jarry knocked out two-time champion Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory and will now face Alexander Zverev, who reached the semi-finals after opponent Wu Yibing was forced to retire.

Taylor Fritz also reached the semi-finals with a 6-1 6-2 win against Ilya Ivashka to set up a clash with Grigor Dimitrov, who fought back to defeat Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (5) 7-5 6-4.