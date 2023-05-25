Izzy Christiansen calls it a day – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.

Football

Izzy Christiansen had some big news.

I have something I would like to share with you… I am announcing my retirement from International and Club football at the end of the season. To all of the football clubs that have trusted me; Everton, Birmingham City, Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais and finally here — Izzy Christiansen (@IzzyChr17) May 25, 2023

And so did West Ham.

Congratulations to Jarrod and Dani on the birth of their twins ❤️ Two new additions to the Hammers family ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/26zilyuMgd — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 25, 2023

Kammy showed his love for Jeff Stelling.

This Sunday sees the last day at Sky for the best broadcaster I have ever met @JeffStelling . I am getting my tribute in early because Jeff has been a massive part of my life & I love him to bits. One of the things I do miss is working with the maestro 😢 There will never be… pic.twitter.com/qLhQpDwESd — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 25, 2023

Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland looked fresh.

Ilkay Gundogan was impressed by Brighton.

1-1 in a very intense game. Congrats to @OfficialBHAFC on reaching the Europa League, they have been amazing this season, playing lovely football – respect what they are building there ⚽👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/iBQ9GAr8z7 — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 24, 2023

Danny Welbeck and Billy Gilmour were celebrating Brighton’s achievement.

Europe League next season😍 Thank you to all the fans for your support 👏🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/oGVHXNsnCZ — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) May 25, 2023

Happy memories for Thomas Muller.

And for Liverpool.

1️⃣8️⃣ years ago today… The Miracle of Istanbul ✨ pic.twitter.com/zd8KCuVXxz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2023

Cricket

Stuart Broad got his wish!

Someone has changed the Ashes records on Wikipedia, look at 2021/22 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kSxtdrMoxL — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) May 25, 2023

England looked back at Joe Root’s first Test century 10 years on.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2013… A 22-year-old Joe Root scored his very first Test century 👏 Eventually going for 104, edging to Brendon McCullum behind the stumps 👀 📍 Headingley pic.twitter.com/UyndlDn7Tn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 25, 2023

Rugby Union

England remembered the birthday of a World Cup winner.

Happy birthday to @JonnyWilkinson, a true England icon pic.twitter.com/cG5H8s8Xsc — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 25, 2023

Tennis

Roger Federer was enjoying life after tennis.

Wimbledon will soon be here.