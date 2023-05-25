Garang Kuol vows big finish from Hearts when curtain comes down against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garang Kuol vows big finish from Hearts when curtain comes down against Hibs

By Press Association
Hearts’ Garang Kuol (centre) gets ready for Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Garang Kuol insists Hearts will go out “all guns blazing” against Hibernian at Tynecastle on Saturday to keep ahead of their Edinburgh rivals in the cinch Premiership finale.

The 18-year-old attacker, who joined the Gorgie club on loan from Newcastle United in January after signing for the Premier League outfit from Central Coast Mariners,  came off the bench at Ibrox on Wednesday night to score his first Jambos goal and grab a 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Hearts, under interim boss Steven Naismith, lost out to Aberdeen in their bid for third place but remain two points ahead of Hibs.

Australia international Kuol spoke about his last-gasp leveller, saying: “It was a good moment and hopefully the first of many.” as he spoke positively about the last game of the season.

Looking ahead to the last games of the season, he said: “We’ve beaten them two out of three times this year.

“There have been some convincing wins but the last game of the season, a derby, it’s going to be a tough match.

“The boys are ready, we are focused and we will go out all guns blazing.

“The boys have worked hard. Obviously, tough periods come by. To be in the position we are in now shows the perseverance that the boys have, especially since Naisy has come in.

“He has got us working and to finish fourth, I think the boys can hold their heads high.”

Kuol has struggled for game time since arriving in Edinburgh but still considers his experience in Scottish football beneficial to his development.

He said: “People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal.

“At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing.

“It (goal) just shows perseverance and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day.

“I just thought, ‘finally’. Obviously it’s been a tough period and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”

