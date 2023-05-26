On this day in 2015: England hire Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2015: England hire Trevor Bayliss as head coach

By Press Association
England brought in Trevor Bayliss as coach in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England brought in Trevor Bayliss as coach in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England appointed Trevor Bayliss as head coach on this day in 2015.

Bayliss oversaw a home Ashes series triumph in his first summer in the job before his focus on the 50-over game culminated in World Cup glory at Lord’s four years later.

The Australian took over the national side from Peter Moores, who was sacked following a dismal showing in that year’s World Cup.

Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan
Bayliss’ partnership with captain Eoin Morgan (right) resulted in World Cup glory (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Sri Lanka coach beat off competition from ex-Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, then in charge of county champions Yorkshire, to land the role.

“It’s an honour to be appointed England coach,” said Bayliss at the time. “I firmly believe that the team has a bright future.

“To be asked to go on the shortlist was good enough – to be successful and get it is an unbelievable feeling, a huge opportunity and one I’m looking forward to very much.”

The appointment paid off as England, playing an exhilarating brand of cricket under captain Eoin Morgan, triumphed on home soil to become men’s 50-over world champions for the first time.

England celebrate winning the 2019 World Cup at Lord's
England celebrate winning the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s (Nick Potts/PA)

They beat New Zealand in a classic final at Lord’s that went to a Super Over.

On the Test front, England’s fortunes fluctuated during Bayliss’ tenure and they relinquished the Ashes after a 4-0 loss to Australia Down Under in 2017-18.

Bayliss stepped down later in the summer of 2019 after a drawn home Ashes series.

