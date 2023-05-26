Jose Mourinho says Spurs the only old club he does not have ‘deep feelings’ for

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jose Mourinho has claimed Tottenham are the only one of his former clubs to which he does not feel any connection.

The Portuguese, 60, spent 17 months at Spurs but was sacked by chairman Daniel Levy in April 2021 just a week before they were to play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho had previously managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, and has subsequently taken charge at Roma, winning the Europa Conference League and leading them to the final of this season’s Europa League, where they play Sevilla next Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho spent 17 months in charge at Spurs (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Mourinho told a press conference: “I hope the Tottenham fans don’t get me wrong but the only club in my career where I don’t have still a deep feeling for is Tottenham.

“Probably because the stadium was empty, Covid time. Probably because Mr Levy didn’t let me win a final and win a trophy.”

Mourinho, who has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain this summer, was responding to a question about his future with Roma.

“We will be connected forever, like I am with all my previous clubs, apart from Mr Levy’s club,” he said.

“It’s the only one, so after that – Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United – all the clubs I feel a connection. Maybe people (will say) you cannot love every club – yes, I love every club.”