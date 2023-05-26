Departing Jack Fitzwater thanks Livingston for ‘making me a better player’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Fitzwater thanked Livingston for giving him a platform to shine as he prepares to end his three-year stint with the Lions in Sunday’s cinch Premiership fixture away to St Johnstone.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined the club from West Brom in 2020 and has been a mainstay in David Martindale’s defence throughout his time in West Lothian.

However, Fitzwater has decided not to renew his contract with the Lions and will leave the club in search of a new challenge after this weekend’s match.

“It’s been a massive positive from the first minute I walked through the door,” said the Englishman, reflecting on his time with the Lions.

“I wasn’t really sure what Scottish football would be like but, since coming up here, it’s given me a platform to play, impress and improve.

“I came up, jumped in head-first and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve been at a really good club as well.

“It’s been nice to get that routine of playing regularly, especially when you can go to places like Celtic Park and Ibrox and play in front of 50-60,000.

“The lads and the staff have helped me out massively and I think year on year I’ve got stronger. I’ve really enjoyed my time here, it’s made me a better player. I’ve made friends for life here.”

Asked why he has decided to move on, Fitzwater – who has interest from clubs in England – said: “I’m at a stage in my career where I just want to see what I can do next. I’m still young and I want to achieve a lot in the game so I’ll just wait and see what happens in the summer.”

Livingston are currently eighth in the league but have the chance to leapfrog Motherwell and finish top of the bottom six if the Steelmen slip up against Dundee United on Sunday.

“We’re disappointed not to finish in the top six,” said Fitzwater, reflecting on the season. “We probably let ourselves down in a few games, but if we can win on Sunday and finish best of the rest it will overall be a good season.”