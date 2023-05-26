Departing Jack Fitzwater thanks Livingston for ‘making me a better player’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Departing Jack Fitzwater thanks Livingston for ‘making me a better player’

By Press Association
Jack Fitzwater has enjoyed his time at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Fitzwater has enjoyed his time at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Fitzwater thanked Livingston for giving him a platform to shine as he prepares to end his three-year stint with the Lions in Sunday’s cinch Premiership fixture away to St Johnstone.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined the club from West Brom in 2020 and has been a mainstay in David Martindale’s defence throughout his time in West Lothian.

However, Fitzwater has decided not to renew his contract with the Lions and will leave the club in search of a new challenge after this weekend’s match.

“It’s been a massive positive from the first minute I walked through the door,” said the Englishman, reflecting on his time with the Lions.

“I wasn’t really sure what Scottish football would be like but, since coming up here, it’s given me a platform to play, impress and improve.

“I came up, jumped in head-first and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve been at a really good club as well.

“It’s been nice to get that routine of playing regularly, especially when you can go to places like Celtic Park and Ibrox and play in front of 50-60,000.

“The lads and the staff have helped me out massively and I think year on year I’ve got stronger. I’ve really enjoyed my time here, it’s made me a better player. I’ve made friends for life here.”

Asked why he has decided to move on, Fitzwater – who has interest from clubs in England – said: “I’m at a stage in my career where I just want to see what I can do next. I’m still young and I want to achieve a lot in the game so I’ll just wait and see what happens in the summer.”

Livingston are currently eighth in the league but have the chance to leapfrog Motherwell and finish top of the bottom six if the Steelmen slip up against Dundee United on Sunday.

“We’re disappointed not to finish in the top six,” said Fitzwater, reflecting on the season. “We probably let ourselves down in a few games, but if we can win on Sunday and finish best of the rest it will overall be a good season.”

