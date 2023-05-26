Lewis Miller hoping Edinburgh goes green as Hibs star targets derby delight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Miller wants Hibernian to turn Edinburgh green on Saturday as they look to beat city rivals Hearts to fourth spot in the cinch Premiership.

Hibs go into the final league weekend of the season two points behind their rivals but fresh from a 4-2 win over champions Celtic at Easter Road on Wednesday and with the bragging rights from last month’s 1-0 win over the men in maroon in Leith.

Miller, the 22-year-old year-old Australian full-back who signed from Central Coast Mariners last June, knows fourth spot guarantees European football albeit so could fifth place, providing Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

He said: “European football is what everyone is talking about. That is what everyone is excited about.

“If we get this win against Hearts, not only will Edinburgh be green but we will also secure European football which will be unreal, for a boy coming from Australia, who is unheard of.

“We got the win in the last game against Hearts. That showed that we have developed and changed as a team.

“Confidence is sky high at the moment and I don’t think anyone scares us, no matter who we play. And the way we are playing I don’t think anyone can stop us.

“I have never played there (Tynecastle) before but obviously the atmosphere is going to be intense.

“It is a massive derby. I am excited. We have a lot of experienced players that will help guide the younger ones. It is going to be awesome.”

Miller hopes his move to Edinburgh leads to full international honours like his countrymen at Hearts, Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Garang Kuol, who scored the late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Miller said: “The Scottish Premiership has a lot of Australian players and pretty much all of them play for the Socceroos.

“So hopefully I am next. Obviously everyone wants to play for their country.

“I think if I keep playing the way I am playing I should get there.

“European football is a lot better; tactics, speed technique. It is exactly what I needed to develop as a player.

“I am quite young and I think this is the perfect move for me and now it is slowly coming together.”