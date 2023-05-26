Six former Yorkshire players sanctioned by CDC in Azeem Rafiq racism case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Six former Yorkshire players sanctioned by CDC in Azeem Rafiq racism case

By Press Association
Yorkshire County Cricket Club (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire County Cricket Club (Danny Lawson/PA)

The six former Yorkshire players found guilty of using racist language in the Azeem Rafiq case have received their sanctions from the Cricket Discipline Commission, including combined fines of £22,000.

Ex-England batter Gary Ballance admitted charges levied against him as part of Rafiq’s claims of institutional discrimination and bullying during his time at Headingley, while former Ashes winners Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan joined Andrew Gale, John Blain and Richard Pyrah in withdrawing from proceedings in protest.

In their absence, all five were found to have breached ECB directive 3.3. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language and bringing the game into disrepute after opting to defend himself at the hearing in March.

Azeem Rafiq arriving ahead of the CDC panel hearing in March
Azeem Rafiq arriving ahead of the CDC panel hearing in March (James Manning/PA)

None of the six sanctioned on Friday are currently active in professional cricket but have been strongly advised to “undertake an appropriate racism/discrimination education course identified by the ECB” at their own expense.

Ballance, who briefly reignited his international career with Zimbabwe before retiring from the sport last month, has been handed a notional six-match suspension, which would only come into effect should he return to English cricket, as well as a £3,000 fine.

Bresnan and Hoggard both picked up £4,000 fines, with Bresnan also served with a three-match suspension despite retiring in 2022.

Gale, who lost his job as Yorkshire’s head coach as a result of the case, has a four-week coaching ban and a £6,000 fine. Former pace bowling coach Pyrah has a two-week coaching ban and a £2,500 fine while Blain has been ordered to pay £2,500.

The individuals have until June 9 to lodge an appeal, though whether those who removed themselves from proceedings will do so, or admit liability for the fines, remains to be seen.

Former Scotland international Blain, who has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help fund him challenge the verdict, told the PA news agency: “I received legal advice not to participate in this process as it was so irredeemably flawed that I would not receive a fair hearing. This advice has proved depressingly accurate.

“I am entirely innocent of these false allegations and have launched a GoFundMe appeal to fund legal action to clear my name and am grateful for the many, many people across the cricketing community and beyond who have helped me reach over £22,000 towards my £100,000 total.”

The sanction hearing for Yorkshire, who have separately admitted four breaches, will be held on June 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks