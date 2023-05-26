Stuart Kettlewell fears Motherwell’s Calum Butcher left with ‘nasty injury’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Kettlewell fears Motherwell’s Calum Butcher left with ‘nasty injury’

By Press Association
Stuart Kettlewell (pictured) was frustrated over the injury to Calum Butcher (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell (pictured) was frustrated over the injury to Calum Butcher (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell fears Calum Butcher has been left with a “nasty” injury after falling foul of Livingston’s artificial surface.

Butcher went off with a foot injury during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena and Motherwell are awaiting news on the extent of the damage.

Kettlewell said: “Calum went to plant his foot on the pitch. I’m not so sure that we would have had the issue if it was on that surface out there (Fir Park).

“It’s an awkward one, I don’t think there is much give in the artificial turf as we all know and he felt a pop in his foot. It was so innocuous in terms of putting your foot down.

“He has got a scan and we will find out the extent of that injury. We just hope the significance of the injury isn’t too bad.

“It’s a real frustration because he has been excellent for us, absolutely outstanding.

“We are disappointed but I would hope it’s not too long a period that he is out.

“It is a frustration when you see a centre-back going to jump for the ball and his foot sticks in the surface and he ends up with what looks like a pretty nasty injury.”

Kettlewell is also missing Dan Casey with an arm injury and Ricki Lamie following hernia surgery, but the central defensive injuries mean Shane Blaney got his first start under the manager at Livingston.

The Irishman sustained an injury in his third start under Steven Hammell and Motherwell’s form has meant he has needed to be patient.

The former Sligo Rovers defender is excited about playing a bigger part next season but wants to seal a seventh-placed finish when Motherwell host Dundee United in Sunday’s cinch Premiership finale.

Blaney said: “The injury came at a bad time for me personally. That’s football and I couldn’t get too down about it but it’s great to get back in and any time I have been called upon, it’s been brilliant.

“It was brilliant to get a start on Wednesday night.

“I feel like I get on very well with the manager and I really like working with him, he has been brilliant since he came in. His ideas and the way he wants to play football are brilliant and it’s right up my street.

“I am really looking forward to finishing off the season and in pre-season kicking on again.

“It was different coming at Christmas and a full pre-season is massive for any player, getting the build-up of games leading into the season. It is really exciting for me.

“I feel like I can definitely do very well here from everything I have seen.

“From being injured and being on the bench, I have seen the league now, which is a big thing. I have seen how it works, I have come into games, I have started games, I know I can do it here. I am really looking forward to next year.

“We want to finish strongly so we can build on that and head into this season and kick on again and keep this upward trajectory going.”

