Goalkeeper Keylor Navas looks to have played last game for Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
Keylor Navas is likely to have played his last game for Nottingham Forest (David Davies/PA)
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas looks to have played his final game for Nottingham Forest after being ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League curtain-closer at Crystal Palace.

Navas limped out of Saturday’s win over Arsenal, which secured Forest’s top-flight status, after landing heavily when collecting a ball in injury time.

He has not recovered in time to feature at Selhurst Park and with reports in France suggesting the Paris St. Germain loanee will not extend his stay at the club, his City Ground career could be over.

Brazilian duo Felipe and Danilo, who also came off against Arsenal, are also doubts.

“Keylor is out for the game,” boss Steve Cooper said. “He won’t feature. You saw him come off right at the end of the game with a groin injury.

“Felipe and Danilo both came off as well and are doubts for the game. We’ll see about them. We’ve still got a day or two until the game, so we’ll see how they are.”

Forest’s survival is a real success given their long stint outside of the Premier League and their unprecedent squad churn last season.

After enjoying the relief of staying up, Cooper is already turning his attention to the future.

“Initially it was relief and really positive emotions,” he said. “You could see the joy that it gave the supporters and everyone connected with the team.

“No one wants to be down at the bottom of the league, fighting to stay in it, but it happens, especially at a promoted team. We had been out of the league for a couple of decades.

“And the way we had to go about it from the day we got promoted to this day, there has been so much change at the club.

“There is a feeling of satisfaction that we’ve had to contend with so many things that haven’t happened before.

“The boys have managed to get over the line and they deserve so much credit for that. For me as the days have gone by it has really now turned into motivation about how we have to improve.

“We have a tough game at palace where we are really determined to finish off the season well.”

