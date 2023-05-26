Andy Pilley steps down as chairman and director of Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Pilley steps down as chairman and director of Fleetwood

By Press Association
Andy Pilley had been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years (Nick Potts/PA)
Andy Pilley had been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years (Nick Potts/PA)

Andy Pilley has stepped down as chairman and director of Fleetwood as discussions continue surrounding a change of ownership and control at the Sky Bet League One club.

Pilley will be sentenced next month after being convicted on four counts of fraud.

The 52-year-old was found guilty last week of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

Pilley was remanded in custody and he will be sentenced on July 3.

Also chairman of BES Utilities, Pilley had been involved in High Court litigation with Cheshire West and Chester Council, but lost a civil court fight over investigating allegations of mis-selling.

Pilley had been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years and overseen the club’s rise from non-league status to the English Football League.

In announcing the boardroom changes, Fleetwood, who finished 13th last season, said it would be “business as usual” while working through the transition of ownership.

Former Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley celebrates at Wembley
Andy Pilley had seen Fleetwood win promotion up to the third tier (John Walton/PA)

A statement on Friday afternoon read: “Fleetwood Town can confirm Andy Pilley has stepped down as chairman and director of the club.

“Steve Curwood, who has been the club’s CEO for 15 years, will be appointed interim chairman with current vice chairman Phil Brown to join the board as a director.

“The club have this week entered discussions with the EFL in relation to requirements surrounding a change of ownership and control.

“The club would also like to clarify there will be no other changes to the board before the planned change of ownership.

“In the meantime, the club will continue to operate business as usual and will make a further announcement in due course.”

