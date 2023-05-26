He’s a warrior – Murray Davidson gets high praise from Saints boss MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He’s a warrior – Murray Davidson gets high praise from Saints boss MacLean

By Press Association
Murray Davidson is a St Johnstone warrior, says interim manager Steven MacLean (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Murray Davidson is a St Johnstone warrior, says interim manager Steven MacLean (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steven MacLean described Murray Davidson as a “warrior” as the veteran midfielder gets set to say his goodbyes to St Johnstone.

Reports claim the 35-year-old, currently injured, has decided to call time on his career at the end of the season.

Davidson, who earned himself a testimonial at the Perth club, was signed in the summer of 2009 from Livingston along with Dave Mackay, and has since become a fan favourite.

Injury deprived him of a Scottish Cup winners’ medal in 2014 but he was part of the St Johnstone team who won the trophy in 2021.

Ahead of the final cinch Premiership game of the season on Sunday, when Livingston visit McDiarmid Park, interim boss MacLean was asked about Davidson’s impact at the club.

He said: “Where do I start? Him and Dave Mackay got brought into the club on a double deal and it is probably the best bit of business the club have ever done.

“He has been my team-mate, I have coached him – unfortunately I have not managed him yet, that would have been tough I suppose – but what a guy.

“The best word I could use to describe Murray is that he’s a warrior.

“He has been a warrior for this football club and a great servant to it.

“He will be missed, as a friend as well. Yes, it will be emotional on Sunday for him and everyone at the club.”

MacLean took over from Callum Davidson in April and ensured Saints’ Premiership status with a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, following it up with a 3-3 draw at Ross County on Wednesday night.

Reports claim he is to be offered the manager’s job but the former St Johnstone striker said: “It is the same situation. I am just looking forward to Livingston.

“There has been no talks this week contrary to reports.

“The chairman and I said we would sit down and speak after the game and we will, when there is a conversation to be had, we will have that conversation.

“No change in my situation. Unfortunately I can’t give you any information. I am looking forward to Livingston and what will be will be.”

