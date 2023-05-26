Kane proud of Freedom of the City of London award – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

Harry Kane was proud of his award.

Very proud to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony yesterday and it was special to have my family there with me too. I hope it can inspire others in all walks of life to be the best they can be. pic.twitter.com/duyS7mfB7t — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 26, 2023

Manchester United players celebrated a Champions League spot.

Champions League achieved under the lights of Old Trafford 🔴⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/HKSd7cvplU — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 26, 2023

Champions League secured! Great team win tonight, much deserved, fans were amazing! 🙌🏼 Have a good night Reds! pic.twitter.com/EfyqWeAYBD — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 25, 2023

United and Aston Villa looked back on European glory.

The man who transformed Manchester United. A special thought for Sir Matt Busby on the anniversary of his birth — forever a United legend. pic.twitter.com/KDlGNdHHFs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2023

🏆 Late in May 1999, Ole scored a goal in injury time… 🎶#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/E9iw1MRoNd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 26, 2023

The greatest night in the history of Aston Villa Football Club. 🤩 Champions of Europe, #OnThisDay in 1982. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/HaKEsK82nK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 26, 2023

Mohamed Salah apologised for Liverpool’s “failed” season.

I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 25, 2023

The club’s ground staff had a parting gift for James Milner.

When the groundstaff get your leaving gift spot on 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/y8dFa0dqkB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2023

Barnsley set out on a journey they hope will take them to the Championship.

🚌 And off we go – to Wembley! pic.twitter.com/nPd5sgewpo — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) May 26, 2023

Goalkeepers’ union.

Morecambe remembered their former defender Christian Mbulu on the anniversary of his death.

Rachel Brown-Finnis helped the next generation.

New threads.

The Arsenal family, forever as one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSMPfMD9hh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2023

Formula One

The glamour of Monaco.

Pic of the day?

Boxing

Conor McGregor had something to say to Floyd Mayweather.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1661974372712628224