Sunderland co-owners buy former chairman Stewart Donald’s remaining shares

Sunderland co-owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori have increased their respective stakes in the club and now own 100 per cent of the shares between them.

The Black Cats have announced chairman Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori have bought the remaining shares held by former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC today announces that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has increased his shareholding in the club.

“Mr Louis-Dreyfus has increased his stake to 64 per cent, with Juan Sartori increasing his stake to 36 per cent.

“The shares have been acquired through the purchase of shares previously held by Stewart Donald, who has now exited the club’s shareholder group entirely. SAFC’s board of directors remains unchanged.”

Louis-Dreyfus, the son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, became the youngest English Football League chairman when his takeover at the Stadium of Light was approved in February 2021.

He increased his shareholding in the club to 51 per cent in June last year, with Sartori increasing his to 30 per cent and they have now acquired Donald’s remaining 19 per cent.