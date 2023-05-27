Graham Alexander keen to bring success to MK Dons after landing head coach role

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons have appointed Graham Alexander as their new head coach.

The 51-year-old former Fleetwood, Scunthorpe, Salford and Motherwell manager replaces Mark Jackson, who was sacked earlier this month after the club were relegated to Sky Bet League Two.

Alexander, who will be assisted by ex-Bury boss Chris Lucketti, told the Dons’ official website: “I’m grateful to the club for showing faith in me and providing me with this fantastic opportunity.

“This is, of course, a club with great potential, though we know we need to win on the pitch to justify everything we’ve got off it – that’s what me and Chris are here to do.

“That will require a lot of hard work but we are both committed and driven to try and bring success to MK Dons.”

Former Preston, Burnley and Scotland defender Alexander left Motherwell by mutual consent last summer after their Europa Conference League exit.

He has twice won promotion as a manager with previous clubs Fleetwood and Salford.

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman added: “This is a start of a new chapter for us.

“Graham ticked all the boxes for us following a lengthy and thorough process, and he brings with him the football experience and success, both as a player and as a manager, that we demanded of our next head coach.”