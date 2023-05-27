Derek McInnes urges Kilmarnock to meet ‘fire with fire’ against Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Derek McInnes has urged Kilmarnock to meet “fire with fire” when Ross County visit Rugby Park looking for the win they need to avoid a cinch Premiership relegation play-off.

A point will be enough for Killie to finish 10th and escape a play-off final against in-form Partick Thistle but McInnes has told his players “loud and clear” that they must go for the victory.

Killie remained in pole position in the survival battle following a 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday but County came from two goals down against St Johnstone to stay in the race for 10th.

McInnes said: “I said prior to the United game, I thought four points would be enough and that’s the way it has turned out, a point would do us.

“But we have got to be sure of ourselves, that going in with the mindset of trying to get a point is the wrong thing.

“Clearly, we can’t just sit in and hope to win the game or hope to get a point and hope Ross County don’t beat us. That can’t be the case.

“We nave got to try and meet fire with fire. Ross County will come down and see it as a real opportunity, as we do.

“It’s just really, go try to win the game, bring a performance that is similar to the other night. If we can do that, we give ourselves a chance.”

McInnes added: “I’m going to be honest with you, I think the only advantage we have of just needing a point is maybe later in the game or if we get in front and then it can maybe play into our hand a wee bit.

“But I genuinely think it’s folly for me and the players or anybody at Kilmarnock to think we just need a point. We must expect Ross County to come to win the game, as they would do, but we have also got to expect that from ourselves.

“We have to play with that intention to go and win a game of football rather than just sit back and be coy and just hope to win.

“Any time you just hope to win, you don’t. You have got to go and set about the task and that will be the message loud and clear to the players that there is a performance needed here, it’s not just hoping that Ross County don’t win and Ross County don’t turn up.

“We have got to expect a strong Ross County performance and we have got to expect that ourselves.”