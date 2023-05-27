Ange Postecoglou insists he needs no reinforcement about what he has at Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ange Postecoglou savoured Celtic’s title party but insisted he needed no reinforcement of what his Parkhead role brings him.

The 57-year-old is reported to be high on Tottenham’s wanted list as they search for a new manager but Postecoglou remains focused on winning the treble with Celtic ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

Celtic warmed up in style with a 5-0 win over Aberdeen before collecting the cinch Premiership trophy.

“I don’t need any reinforcement, I feel it every day,” Postecoglou said. “I know it’s a special football club and I have had wonderful support from day one.

“I am enjoying it, I love being part of this football club but also I take the responsibility I hold very seriously.

“Days like today are about enjoying them, appreciating the great people I have got around me, the staff and my own family.

“These days are ones where you get the chance to appreciate what you have got. It’s a special day, we do trophy days well.”

There were moments of concern for Celtic when two-goal Kyogo Furuhashi limped off after being hurt in a 50-50 with Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos, and then when Alistair Johnston went off after pulling up on his comeback from a lower-leg knock.

When asked about the Japan international, who played through a hamstring injury in last season’s League Cup final, Postecoglou said: “Too early to tell. I don’t think it’s anything serious. We will see how it settles down but at this stage, being a cup final, he has done a cup final on one leg before, mate, so unless both his legs are out then I think he has a chance.

“Ally just felt it lock up. To be honest, I didn’t think we would get 90 out of Ally anyway. He was brilliant when he was out there and, again, we will have to assess it obviously, but talking to the medicos and watching them jump around in the dressing room, they all seem like they will be okay.”

A header from Carl Starfelt ensured Celtic broke their post-war club record for goals scored in a league campaign – set by the Lisbon Lions in 1967 – and Oh Hyeon-gyu’s double took them to 114.

“I’m really proud of that because it’s kind of what my football is all about,” Postecoglou said.

“It’s how I want my teams to play. I set my teams up to win but also to hopefully entertain and excite the fans.

“The players have done that this season, they have been relentless. The sheer volume of goals come from the fact that even a day like today there was never any thought at 3-0 or even 4-0 to relax at all. They wanted to make every minute of the game count.”

Postecoglou had earlier made another reference to Michael Beale’s comments in January that he was a “lucky man” because of the money he had to spend.

Addressing the fans on the pitch, he said: “We’re champions again because of this incredible group of players, brilliantly led by our skipper Callum McGregor.

“Champions again because of this unbelievable group of people working behind the scenes, the staff. Outstanding.

“Champions again because of you. In the words of the immortal Tommy Burns you are always there. Always.

“Champions again because I am a lucky man. And we’ve got one more to go. We never stop.”

Aberdeen had sealed third spot in midweek but manager Barry Robson was expecting more from his side.

“I am angry,” he said. “It looks like it was a game too far for us. I think we’ve really squeezed what we could out of the group and after all the emotions of Wednesday night we got more tired and tired as the game went on.

“Obviously, we had boys pulling cramp, hamstrings, Ross McCrorie had to come off. All these things. But it’s still a reminder to the players that I’ll not accept that. I’m not accepting that.

“For as good as they’ve been, and the praise they’ve had, next season we need to be better than that.”

He later added: “As frustrated as I am right now, the way I am as a person, I’ve still got to remember how good they’ve been. I think the fans will remember that as well.”