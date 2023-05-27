Sam Kerr to Niamh Charles – the stars who led Chelsea to the WSL title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Kerr to Niamh Charles – the stars who led Chelsea to the WSL title

By Press Association
Sam Kerr and Niamh Charles (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sam Kerr and Niamh Charles (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Chelsea secured their fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title by beating Reading on the last day of the season.

The Blues completed a double after winning the FA Cup earlier this month and did so despite the absence of players such as Millie Bright and Fran Kirby for the run-in.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key players in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign.

Guro Reiten

An influential winger in the Chelsea set-up, Reiten has had a sterling year for the club.

The Norwegian tops the charts in terms of assists in the league this season, providing 11 in total and linking up well with striker Sam Kerr.

Additionally Reiten has found goals for Chelsea when needed, scoring nine goals across the campaign including the opener against Arsenal on Sunday and the clincher against Reading after setting up Kerr’s opener.

Erin Cuthbert

Erin Cuthbert
Erin Cuthbert has been a pillar in midfield this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After playing in a variety of positions for Chelsea, including as a full-back and forward, this season has seen Cuthbert settle into a regular role in central midfield.

The 24-year-old has stamped her authority in this position, but is also able to work across the pitch to fill in gaps where needed for the Blues.

Sam Kerr

Kerr proved an important cog in the Chelsea machine once again despite not returning her usual numbers in front of goal.

The Australian international only has 12 WSL goals this season compared to last year’s Golden Boot season of 20, but she has scored when it mattered.

Her strike proved to be the difference in the crucial 1-0 win over Manchester United in March, and she scored an 86-minute winner against Liverpool earlier this month and an 89th-minute equaliser against Arsenal back in January before netting twice against Reading.

Niamh Charles

Operating as a full-back and occasionally higher up the pitch if needed, Charles has made an impact on Chelsea’s success in the second half of the season.

The last couple of months have seen the 23-year-old help keep clean sheets in their last four league matches.

Charles has really come into her own with her attacking threat, however, bagging two goals and three assists in her last seven WSL matches to help Chelsea as they hit the home stretch of the season.

