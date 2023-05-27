Sam Kerr to Niamh Charles – the stars who led Chelsea to the WSL title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea secured their fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title by beating Reading on the last day of the season.

The Blues completed a double after winning the FA Cup earlier this month and did so despite the absence of players such as Millie Bright and Fran Kirby for the run-in.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key players in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign.

Guro Reiten

Still in awe of this @Guro_Reiten assist against Leicester earlier this season. 😍#CFCW pic.twitter.com/XvTUEaeaPk — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 10, 2023

An influential winger in the Chelsea set-up, Reiten has had a sterling year for the club.

The Norwegian tops the charts in terms of assists in the league this season, providing 11 in total and linking up well with striker Sam Kerr.

Additionally Reiten has found goals for Chelsea when needed, scoring nine goals across the campaign including the opener against Arsenal on Sunday and the clincher against Reading after setting up Kerr’s opener.

Erin Cuthbert

Erin Cuthbert has been a pillar in midfield this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After playing in a variety of positions for Chelsea, including as a full-back and forward, this season has seen Cuthbert settle into a regular role in central midfield.

The 24-year-old has stamped her authority in this position, but is also able to work across the pitch to fill in gaps where needed for the Blues.

Sam Kerr

Kerr proved an important cog in the Chelsea machine once again despite not returning her usual numbers in front of goal.

The Australian international only has 12 WSL goals this season compared to last year’s Golden Boot season of 20, but she has scored when it mattered.

Her strike proved to be the difference in the crucial 1-0 win over Manchester United in March, and she scored an 86-minute winner against Liverpool earlier this month and an 89th-minute equaliser against Arsenal back in January before netting twice against Reading.

Niamh Charles

Teamwork 🤝 Niamh Charles gives Chelsea the lead on her 100th #WSL appearance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iRoVyWCvyX — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 17, 2023

Operating as a full-back and occasionally higher up the pitch if needed, Charles has made an impact on Chelsea’s success in the second half of the season.

The last couple of months have seen the 23-year-old help keep clean sheets in their last four league matches.

Charles has really come into her own with her attacking threat, however, bagging two goals and three assists in her last seven WSL matches to help Chelsea as they hit the home stretch of the season.